UNESCO World Heritage Shimla-Kalka Railway Route in Pics
On July 8, 2008, UNESCO designated the Kalka-Shimla railway as a World Heritage Site for mountain railways in India.
The Kalka-Shimla Railway is a 2 ft 6 in (762 mm) narrow-gauge railway in North India that runs from Kalka to Shimla across primarily mountainous terrain.
It is well-known for its spectacular views of the surrounding hills and villages.
Between 1898 and 1903, the railway was built under the command of Herbert Septimus Harington to connect Shimla, India's summer capital during the British Raj, with the rest of the Indian rail system.
The track boasts 20 beautiful stations, 103 tunnels, 912 curves, and 969 bridges, as well as a 3% slope.
The longest tunnel is the 1,143.61 m tunnel at Barog immediately before the station, you can see the longest bridge at 60 ft of height.
The train travels at an average speed of 25-30 km/h, whereas the railcar travels at about 50-60 km/h. Vistadomes are installed on both the train and the railcar.
The railway route runs from south to north along the NH-5 on the western side till north of Jabli (Koti) and then on the eastern side.
The most architecturally intricate bridge is No. 226, which spans a steep valley and had to be built in five stages, each with its own stone arched tier.
Originally, 107 tunnels were completed, but due to landslides, only 102 remain in operation.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Magnificent Hindu Temples Currently Under Construction