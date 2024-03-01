Unravelling 7 Mysterious Temples Of India

01 Mar, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

Varaha Temple, Khajuraho: Known for its intricately carved sculptures and mysterious depictions, including some speculated to represent extraterrestrial beings

Kailasa Temple, Ellora: Carved out of a single rock, this temple is renowned for its massive scale and architectural complexity, leaving historians puzzled about its construction

Vittala Temple, Hampi: Famous for its musical pillars that produce various musical notes when struck, and its unfinished stone chariot, this temple holds mysteries about its engineering and acoustic principles

Kal Bhairav Temple, Ujjain: Dedicated to the fierce deity Kal Bhairav, this temple is known for its unique rituals and the belief that offering alcohol to the deity can ward off evil spirits

Brihadeeswarar Temple, Thanjavur: Built more than a thousand years ago, this temple's towering vimana and massive Nandi statue have baffled engineers and historians with their precise construction techniques

Mehandipur Balaji Temple, Rajasthan: Known for exorcism rituals and tales of supernatural occurrences, this temple attracts devotees seeking relief from spiritual afflictions

Veerabhadra Temple, Lepakshi: Famous for its hanging pillar that defies gravity, along with intricate carvings depicting mythological scenes, this temple's architectural marvels continue to intrigue visitors and researchers alike

