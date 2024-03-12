Unveiling Ancient Marvels: India's 10 Timeless Cities
12 Mar, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Varanasi: Oldest continuously inhabited city, known for its spiritual significance along the banks of the Ganga
Patna: Ancient city that served as the capital of several Indian kingdoms and is rich in history and culture
Ujjain: Ancient city famous for its historical and religious significance, particularly in Hindu mythology and astronomy
Mathura: One of the oldest cities in India, associated with the birth of Lord Krishna and a center of Hindu pilgrimage
Ayodhya: Legendary city in Hindu mythology, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama and a sacred pilgrimage site
Dwarka: Ancient city associated with Lord Krishna, believed to have been submerged by the sea, now a pilgrimage site for Hindus
Madurai: Ancient city in Tamil Nadu, known for its rich cultural heritage, historic temples, and contributions to literature
Hampi: Ruins of the ancient city of Vijayanagara, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its majestic temples, palaces, and vibrant history
Thanjavur: Ancient city in Tamil Nadu, formerly known as Tanjore, famous for its magnificent Brihadeeswarar Temple and contributions to art, architecture, and literature during the Chola dynasty
Kanchipuram: Ancient city in Tamil Nadu, renowned for its temples, silk sarees, and rich religious heritage, particularly as a center for Hinduism and Jainism
