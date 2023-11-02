Upcoming Important Days Of November 2023: Don't Miss These Dates!
November 1 is celebrated as Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Foundation Day
November 7 is observed as Cancer Awareness Day
November 10 is recognized as World Science Day
November 11 is recognized as National Education Day on the birth anniversary of Maulana Azad
In India November 12, 2023 is celebrated as Diwali
November 14, 2023 is celebrated as Children's Day because of the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru
November 16 is observed as National Press Day
November 19, 2023 is celebrated as Chath Puja
November 19 is observed as Indira Gandhi Jayanti
November 26 is observed as Constitution Day. It is to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.
November 27, 2023 is observed World Tourism Day
