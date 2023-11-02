Upcoming Important Days Of November 2023: Don't Miss These Dates!

02 Nov, 2023

November 1 is celebrated as Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Foundation Day

November 7 is observed as Cancer Awareness Day

November 10 is recognized as World Science Day

November 11 is recognized as National Education Day on the birth anniversary of Maulana Azad

In India November 12, 2023 is celebrated as Diwali

November 14, 2023 is celebrated as Children's Day because of the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru

November 16 is observed as National Press Day

November 19, 2023 is celebrated as Chath Puja

November 19 is observed as Indira Gandhi Jayanti

November 26 is observed as Constitution Day. It is to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

November 27, 2023 is observed World Tourism Day

