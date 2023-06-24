How To Book Unreserved Train Tickets Online Via UTS App
24 Jun, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Find the UTS mobile application on Google Play or Apple iOS and download it.
Sign up for the app with your phone number, name, gender, and birth date
A password generator will be available. Make an individual and memorable password for your UTS app.
Agree to the UTS mobile app's terms and conditions. Click on the Register button.
To begin with train ticket booking, first select between options paperless or paper.
Fill in "Depart from" station and "Going to" station.
By moving next you will gradually find the "Get fare" option. Click on it and Pay fare from your R-wallet amount ( you can also opt for other payment options like UPI, net banking, credit card, or debit card).
By selecting the "show ticket" option on the UTS app, tickets can be viewed. Paper tickets can be printed using the booking ID that was obtained in a notice in the UTS app at the source or general booking counter.
Paperless ticket cancellation is not permitted. With the app's "Show Ticket" feature, a user can present their ticket to the TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) or TC.
