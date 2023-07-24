Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to receive heavy rainfalls

24 Jul, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Orange alert has been sounded for these states

During 1 June-23 July, northwest India received 40% above-normal rainfall at 318.8 mm

Rains were 78 percent above normal in HP and 26 percent above normal in Uttarakhand.

In southern India, including south interior and coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana

Central India including Odisha, Goa and Maharashtra have also been issued an orange alert

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during Wed-Thurs

Extremely heavy rainfall may occur over Konkan, Goa

Odisha is expected to get very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

IMD's Agromet services has advised farmers in these regions drain out excess water from crop fields.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Extremely Beautiful Hill Station in Kerala

 Find Out More