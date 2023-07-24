Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to receive heavy rainfalls
24 Jul, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Orange alert has been sounded for these states
During 1 June-23 July, northwest India received 40% above-normal rainfall at 318.8 mm
Rains were 78 percent above normal in HP and 26 percent above normal in Uttarakhand.
In southern India, including south interior and coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana
Central India including Odisha, Goa and Maharashtra have also been issued an orange alert
Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during Wed-Thurs
Extremely heavy rainfall may occur over Konkan, Goa
Odisha is expected to get very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.
IMD's Agromet services has advised farmers in these regions drain out excess water from crop fields.
