Vasundhara Raje's Birthday: 10 Interesting Facts About BJP Leader

08 Mar, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

Vasundhara Raje is a member of the Scindia royal family of Gwalior, one of the oldest and most distinguished royal families in India

Despite her royal lineage, Raje pursued her education abroad. She attended Sophia College in Mumbai and later studied political science and economics at the University of Oxford

Before entering politics, Raje worked as a professional journalist. She contributed articles to several publications, gaining experience in media and communication

Raje's entry into politics was influenced by her family's long-standing involvement in Indian politi

In 2003, Vasundhara Raje made history by becoming the first female Chief Minister of Rajasthan

She served two terms in this role, from 2003 to 2008 and then again from 2013 to 2018

Raje implemented several reformist policies to promote economic growth and investment in Rajasthan

Raje launched the "Digital Rajasthan" initiative to promote the use of information technology for governance and public service delivery

Raje has been actively involved in promoting heritage conservation and tourism in Rajasthan

Despite facing electoral setbacks in the past, Raje remains a significant political figure in Rajasthan and the BJP

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Maha-Shivratri: 11 Rudra Avatars Of Lord Shiva

 Find Out More