Vasundhara Raje's Birthday: 10 Interesting Facts About BJP Leader
08 Mar, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Vasundhara Raje is a member of the Scindia royal family of Gwalior, one of the oldest and most distinguished royal families in India
Despite her royal lineage, Raje pursued her education abroad. She attended Sophia College in Mumbai and later studied political science and economics at the University of Oxford
Before entering politics, Raje worked as a professional journalist. She contributed articles to several publications, gaining experience in media and communication
Raje's entry into politics was influenced by her family's long-standing involvement in Indian politi
In 2003, Vasundhara Raje made history by becoming the first female Chief Minister of Rajasthan
She served two terms in this role, from 2003 to 2008 and then again from 2013 to 2018
Raje implemented several reformist policies to promote economic growth and investment in Rajasthan
Raje launched the "Digital Rajasthan" initiative to promote the use of information technology for governance and public service delivery
Raje has been actively involved in promoting heritage conservation and tourism in Rajasthan
Despite facing electoral setbacks in the past, Raje remains a significant political figure in Rajasthan and the BJP
