Vijay Diwas

Today, in 1971, India declared victory over Pakistan and Bangladesh was liberated. Today's mark's 51st anniversary of it's liberation.

Pakistan surrenders to India

Lt Gen AAK Niazi signed the Instrument of Surrender unconditionally, with around 93,000 troops and an independent 'Bangladesh' was born. (PC:IAF Twitter)

Changing Dynamics

Since the victory, independence of Bangladesh, global relations with US and other Southern Asian region has changed for the better.

Indo-Pakistani War of 1971

Pakistan's iternal crisis led to war between the two nations backed by guerilla forces of then East Pakistan.

Tribute To Indian soldiers

This day also is a tribute to the martyrdom and fortitude of Indian soldiers who braved through this 13 day war and emerged triumphant

