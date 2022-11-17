ISRO will launch India’s first private rocket, Vikram-S, from its Sriharikota launch pad on Friday at 11:30 AM.
Vikram-S rocket consists of the Vikram II and Vikram III series. The Vikram-S launch vehicle can be assembled and launched within 24 hours from any launch site, said the company.
Vikram-S will soar to an altitude of 81 km after its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
Vikram-S rocket has been named so as a tribute to the father of Indian Space programme, the late Vikram Sarabhai.
Titled as 'Mission Prarambh', the rocket would carry three payloads belonging to two domestic customers and a foreign client.
