Vikram-S to Launch at 11:30 AM

ISRO will launch India’s first private rocket, Vikram-S, from its Sriharikota launch pad on Friday at 11:30 AM.

17 Nov, 2022

Manmath Nayak

Vikram-S Can Be Assembled In 24 Hours

Vikram-S rocket consists of the Vikram II and Vikram III series. The Vikram-S launch vehicle can be assembled and launched within 24 hours from any launch site, said the company.

17 Nov, 2022

Vikram-S To Soar To Altitude Of 81 Km

Vikram-S will soar to an altitude of 81 km after its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

17 Nov, 2022

Tribute to Vikram Sarabhai

Vikram-S rocket has been named so as a tribute to the father of Indian Space programme, the late Vikram Sarabhai.

17 Nov, 2022

Mission Prarambh

Titled as 'Mission Prarambh', the rocket would carry three payloads belonging to two domestic customers and a foreign client.

17 Nov, 2022

What Vikram-S to Demonstrate?

17 Nov, 2022

