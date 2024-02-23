Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Son Photos - AI Generated
23 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced in a social media post, that they have been blessed with a son on February 15, 2024.
The cricketer-actor star couple has named their son 'Akaay' which in Turkish, means the 'shining moon'.
'Akaay' also means 'the one without a body' which actually means 'divinity or god-like'.
Virat and Anushka have not shared any photoraphs of their son.
It seems that they will be following the same 'no-photo policy' like they did for their daughter, Vamika.
Even though no photos have been shared, what Akaay would look like, can be seen via AI.
Here that you have seen, are AI-generated photographs of Akaay Kohli.
