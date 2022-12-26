West Uttar Pradesh

Sporadic patches of dense fog will form across West Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan.

26 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Dense Fog in Punjab

IMD predicts that dense to very dense fog will likely be present in several locations over Punjab on December 27.

26 Dec, 2022

Haryana

Dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab and Haryana very likely to continue over these sub-divisions will December 29.

26 Dec, 2022

Chilly Temperature in Delhi

Delhi is set to experience bitterly-chilly temperatures.

26 Dec, 2022

These States To Witness Dense Fog

Dense Fog in isolated pockets also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Tripura

26 Dec, 2022

