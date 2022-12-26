Sporadic patches of dense fog will form across West Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan.
26 Dec, 2022
IMD predicts that dense to very dense fog will likely be present in several locations over Punjab on December 27.
26 Dec, 2022
Dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab and Haryana very likely to continue over these sub-divisions will December 29.
26 Dec, 2022
Delhi is set to experience bitterly-chilly temperatures.
26 Dec, 2022
Dense Fog in isolated pockets also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Tripura
26 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!