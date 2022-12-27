Hailstorm In Assam

The hailstorm hit Dibrugarh's Tingkhong, Naharkatia, Moran, and other areas late on Monday night

27 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Houses Damaged

210 houses have been damaged in 37 villages

27 Dec, 2022

Assam Govt Assures All Help

CM Sarma said that he has ordered a detailed assessment of the damage caused by the hailstorm

27 Dec, 2022

Detailed Assessment of Damages

Have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused

27 Dec, 2022

CM Sarma Shares Visuals

Chief Minister Sarma shared a video showing roads and trees covered in ice.

27 Dec, 2022

IMD's Prediction

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in Assam today.

27 Dec, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam also witnessed fresh snowfall on Monday night

27 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alaya F Radiates Elegance in Stunning Nude Cut-Out Dress

 Find Out More