The hailstorm hit Dibrugarh's Tingkhong, Naharkatia, Moran, and other areas late on Monday night
210 houses have been damaged in 37 villages
CM Sarma said that he has ordered a detailed assessment of the damage caused by the hailstorm
Have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused
Chief Minister Sarma shared a video showing roads and trees covered in ice.
IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in Assam today.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam also witnessed fresh snowfall on Monday night
