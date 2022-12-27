IMD Predicts Snowfall in 5 Districts of Himachal

Chamba - Chamba occasionally receives snowfall during the months of January and February. However, this year IMD has predicted that snow may occur here around 29 December or after that.

27 Dec, 2022

Surabhi Shaurya

Kinnaur

Kinnaur experiences heavy snow from October to March.

27 Dec, 2022

Kullu

December to February is generally the chilliest period when chances of witnessing a snowfall are more in Kullu.

27 Dec, 2022

Lahaul-Spiti

In December, the entire valley experiences endless snowfall.

27 Dec, 2022

Shimla

Shimla enjoys cold winters and frequent snow showers in Dec-January.

27 Dec, 2022

