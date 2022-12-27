Chamba - Chamba occasionally receives snowfall during the months of January and February. However, this year IMD has predicted that snow may occur here around 29 December or after that.
Kinnaur experiences heavy snow from October to March.
December to February is generally the chilliest period when chances of witnessing a snowfall are more in Kullu.
In December, the entire valley experiences endless snowfall.
Shimla enjoys cold winters and frequent snow showers in Dec-January.
