IMD Predicts Rain in THESE States

06 Mar, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Moderate Rainfall

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is very likely to occur over Central India during 6-8 March

Rainfall in These States

Rainfall will occur over Maharashtra during 6-9 March, over Rajasthan and Gujarat on 6 and 7 March

Hailstorm in These States

Hailstorm with gusty winds speed 30-40 kmph has been predicted at over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra on 6 and 7 March

Hailstorm in Rajasthan

Hailstorm with gusty winds predicted over West Rajasthan, Marathwada and Vidarbha on 7 March

Light Rainfall

Light rainfall is very likely to occur over Odisha during 7-10 March and over Gangetic West Bengal on 9-10 March.

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, east Assam and Nagaland on 6 and 7 March

