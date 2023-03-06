IMD Predicts Rain in THESE States

06 Mar, 2023
Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is very likely to occur over Central India during 6-8 March
Rainfall will occur over Maharashtra during 6-9 March, over Rajasthan and Gujarat on 6 and 7 March
Hailstorm with gusty winds speed 30-40 kmph has been predicted at over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra on 6 and 7 March
Hailstorm with gusty winds predicted over West Rajasthan, Marathwada and Vidarbha on 7 March
Light rainfall is very likely to occur over Odisha during 7-10 March and over Gangetic West Bengal on 9-10 March.
Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, east Assam and Nagaland on 6 and 7 March
