IMD forecasts Heavy Rainfall In These States Till Dec 15, Schools to Remain Shut

Issuing an advisory, the IMD has put a red alert on Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

12 Dec, 2022

Surabhi Shaurya

Light to moderate rainfall expected

Owing to a cyclonic circulation IMD has predicted rainfall in Tamil Nadu and other southern states till December 15.

Schools Shut

Schools in certain areas including in Tiruvallur and Uthukottai Taluks besides Kancheepuram district declared a holiday on Monday based on the forecast.

'Bin Mausam Barsat' For Bengaluru

IMD predicts 'bin mausam barasat' for Bengaluru till December 13

Yellow Alert For Karnataka Districts

Karnataka's Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, and Shivamogga districts have received a yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall till December 13.

