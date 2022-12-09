IMD Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

09 Dec, 2022

Surabhi Shaurya

Rainfall alert

Several states are likely to witness very heavy rains for the next couple of days.

09 Dec, 2022

IMD Advisory

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and isolated heavy rainfall over adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema

09 Dec, 2022

Heavy rainfall on Dec 10

Some areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness very heavy rains on December 10.

09 Dec, 2022

IMD weather forecast

Squally winds are predicted for Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh till December 10.

09 Dec, 2022

Advisory for fishermen

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Southeast Bay of Bengal during these days, along and off the Sri Lanka coast.

09 Dec, 2022

NDRF Team on Alert

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is on alert and ready to tackle any situation.

09 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gold Rates On December 9: Check Today's Gold Prices In Top Metros

 Find Out More