The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.
09 Dec, 2022
Several states are likely to witness very heavy rains for the next couple of days.
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and isolated heavy rainfall over adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema
Some areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness very heavy rains on December 10.
Squally winds are predicted for Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh till December 10.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Southeast Bay of Bengal during these days, along and off the Sri Lanka coast.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is on alert and ready to tackle any situation.
