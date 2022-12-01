Cyclonic Depression Over Bay Of Bengal For Next 48 Hours

01 Dec, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

Heavy Rains Await

In view of squally weather over southern Bay of Bengal and Andaman, IMD has advised fisherman to not venture into these areas

01 Dec, 2022

Dense Fog

IMD predicted dense fog over isolated pockets in Himachal and Punjab over next few days

01 Dec, 2022

Widespread Rainfall Over Archipelago

The weather agency has forecasted widespread rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands

01 Dec, 2022

Change in Temperature in Maharashtra

Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3ﾟC very is likely over Maharashtra during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

01 Dec, 2022

Winter Is Here In Delhi

Minimum temp was record around8.3 degrees in the capital but AQI remained in 'very poor' category

01 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 International Getaways In Less Than 5 Hours From India For Year-End Trip

 Find Out More