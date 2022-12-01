01 Dec, 2022
In view of squally weather over southern Bay of Bengal and Andaman, IMD has advised fisherman to not venture into these areas
01 Dec, 2022
IMD predicted dense fog over isolated pockets in Himachal and Punjab over next few days
01 Dec, 2022
The weather agency has forecasted widespread rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands
01 Dec, 2022
Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3ﾟC very is likely over Maharashtra during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.
01 Dec, 2022
Minimum temp was record around8.3 degrees in the capital but AQI remained in 'very poor' category
01 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!