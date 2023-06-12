Check Weather Update For Delhi
12 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD said Delhi is likely to witness heatwave for the next three days till June 15.
Temperature in Delhi is expected to breach the 40 degree Celsius mark in some areas.
Heatwave is expected to prevail in Haryana-Delhi, and south Uttar Pradesh from June 11-13.
Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana are also predicted to witness heatwave in coming days.
IMD said Delhi will see a maximum temperature of around 40° C on Monday.
IMD said temperature is expected to remain 40 plus in the next 4 to 5 days in Delhi.
Delhi witnessed a partly cloudy sky and the maximum temperature settled at 38.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
