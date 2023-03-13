Heat Wave Predicted For Several States

Manmath Nayak

India Weather Update

The IMD has predicted a heat wave-like situation for several states in the coming days.

Heat Wave in Karnataka

Last week, the IMD and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) had issued a heat wave warning for some parts of Karnataka,

Affected Districts

According to IMD, districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada would face a heat wave.

Rain Predicted For These States

The IMD further said light rain may occur in next 24 hours in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Rain in Delhi on March 14

According to IMD, there is a chance of rain in Delhi between March 14 and 16 along with a partly cloudy sky and minimum and maximum temperatures hovering between 16 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

Temperature in Lucknow

Lucknow has reported a minimum temperature of 18 degrees and a maximum temperature of 33 degrees on Monday.

