13 Mar, 2023
The IMD has predicted a heat wave-like situation for several states in the coming days.
13 Mar, 2023
Last week, the IMD and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) had issued a heat wave warning for some parts of Karnataka,
13 Mar, 2023
According to IMD, districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada would face a heat wave.
13 Mar, 2023
The IMD further said light rain may occur in next 24 hours in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
13 Mar, 2023
According to IMD, there is a chance of rain in Delhi between March 14 and 16 along with a partly cloudy sky and minimum and maximum temperatures hovering between 16 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.
13 Mar, 2023
Lucknow has reported a minimum temperature of 18 degrees and a maximum temperature of 33 degrees on Monday.
13 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!