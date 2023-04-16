IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Himachal
16 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD predicted heavy rainfall, lightning and hailstorm for Himachal Pradesh from April 16.
The MeT office warned of damage to standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings due to hailstorm.
The IMD said heavy rainfall is likely at many places on April 20 and 21 due to western disturbances and cyclonic circulation.
The MeT office urged the plant growers to take adequate safety measures like the use of anti-hail nets over the crops.
In Himachal, the day temperatures breached 35-degree mark at many places in lower hills.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Who Killed Gangster Atiq Ahmed