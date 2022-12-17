The IMD on Saturday predicted cold wave condition in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan for the next 4 days.
The IMD also predicted that dense fog will prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Tripura during next 2 days as the winter season has arrived.
The IMD said the depression over West-central Arabian Sea is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.
The IMD warned that the sea condition will remain rough during the next 12 hours.
The weather department said squally weather is likely to prevail with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph.
Due to the low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over south Tamil Nadu on 20 and 21 December.
