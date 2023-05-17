Weather Update Today
17 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Several states including Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh continue to to witness heatwave.
Several districts are experiencing temperature above 40 degrees for the past few weeks.
Odisha witnessed scorching temperatures with 18 locations recording temperature of 40 degrees Celsius.
The IMD predicted intense heatwave to persist for another five days in Odisha.
Maximum temperature in Telangana was recorded at 45.2°C followed by Nalgonda (45.1°C).
Minimum temperatures in Telangana remained high with Khammam clocking 30°C.
IMD said Andhra Pradesh will witness severe heatwave for another two days.
