10 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD predicted severe heat wave alert for Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The IMD said heat wave will continue in these states till Monday.
Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius.
IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky and very light rain for Delhi.
Heatwave to continue in some pockets over Bihar from June 9 to11 June.
Heat wave conditions likely to continue in West Bengal from June 9 -13.
Heat wave to continue in Odisha and Jharkhand from June 9-12.
