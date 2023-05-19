Weather Update Today
19 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted rainfall for the next five days in Meghalaya, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.
As per the IMD, Delhi is expected to have partly cloudy skies with light rainfall.
IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya till May 22.
West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar are also expected to witness thunderstorms with gusty winds.
Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are also likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning.
Telangana and south interior Karnataka may experience thunderstorms with lightning on May 21.
Light to moderate rainfall was reported in several parts in Himachal Pradesh in 24 hours.
