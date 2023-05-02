IMD Predicts Rain For Himachal, Uttarakhand
02 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted rain, snowfall for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand for the next three days.
The IMD has also issued an 'orange' alert in Shimla as rain lashed several parts of the city.
Himachal has received heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours.
Kangra district recorded 58 mm of rainfall while Shimla recorded a good amount of rainfall.
The IMD has issued an alert for the heavy snowfall on the Kedarnath Dham route.
The MET department said weather is likely to remain inclement in Kedarghati this week.
