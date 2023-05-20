Check Weather Update Today
20 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD issued heatwave alert for seven states such as UP, Bengal, Jharkhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and MP.
The warning for hot weather issued for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra.
IMD said maximum temperature across Northwest and Central India may increase by 2-4 degree Celsius.
Temperature will rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during the next 3 days in UP and MP.
Heatwave-like conditions will prevail on 20-21 May in West Rajasthan.
Temperature will rise in Jharkhand and Chattisgarh from May 21 to 23.
Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala will witness highly humid air and high temperature.
