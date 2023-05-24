Heavy Rainfall: Check Weather Update
24 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD said heavy rains are expected on May 24 in Himachal, Jammu-Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana.
The IMD has also issued an orange alert for these states till May 26.
As per IMD, hailstorm is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana on May 24.
Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Bihar on May 24 and 25, according to IMD.
Heavy rainfall is also predicted in Kerala on May 25, 26, and 27.
Heavy rainfall is also likely in Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur from May 24-26.
Various parts of Assam and Meghalaya are also expected heavy rains on May 25 and 26.
IMD has predicted hailstorm for Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on May 24.
