Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep are expected to receive heavy rainfall for next 4-5 days.
02 Dec, 2022
Heavy rainfall expected to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu and light/moderate rainfall at isolated places over Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
02 Dec, 2022
As per IMD's forecast, some districts in Karnataka are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.
02 Dec, 2022
Minimum temperatures in northwest and central India would drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next five days, said IMD.
02 Dec, 2022
States like Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh are expected to witness cold wave conditions over the coming days.
02 Dec, 2022
