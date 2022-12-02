Rainfall forecast for December 2022

Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep are expected to receive heavy rainfall for next 4-5 days.

02 Dec, 2022

Surabhi Shaurya

South India Braces For Another Spell Of Downpour

Heavy rainfall expected to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu and light/moderate rainfall at isolated places over Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

02 Dec, 2022

Rainfall Alert

As per IMD's forecast, some districts in Karnataka are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

02 Dec, 2022

IMD Forecast

Minimum temperatures in northwest and central India would drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next five days, said IMD.

02 Dec, 2022

IMD predicts cold wave conditions in North India

States like Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh are expected to witness cold wave conditions over the coming days.

02 Dec, 2022

