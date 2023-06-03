Check Weather Update For Gujarat
03 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD said Gujarat is likely to witness unseasonal rainfall over weekend as the cyclonic circulation persists.
Ahmedabad is likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph.
IMD has issued a wind warning for North Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch this weekend.
As per the IMD, Gujarat has witnessed unseasonal rainfall of 35 mm, which is ten times higher than the usual.
IMD said the amount of rainfall received by Gujarat so far is the highest since 1995.
Gujarat in March alone received average 13.5 mm rainfall.
The IMD said the shift in weather could be due to climate change and global warming.
