Weather Update: Temperature to Rise Again
04 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD on Thursday said temperatures in India are expected to rise by 4-6 degrees over the next three days.
The IMD however said heatwave conditions will not be there over India during next five days.
Himachal and Uttarakhand witnessed a huge jump of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius in their maximum temperatures on Thursday.
Central part of India is likely to see a gradual rise by 4-6 degrees in maximum temperatures.
The western part of India is unlikely to see any significant change in maximum temperatures.
East India will not see any significant change in maximum temperatures during next 24 hours.
