The weather agency had alerted that Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over East Rajasthan during next 2 days.
27 Nov, 2022
IMD has predicted minimum temperatures to remain in the range of 8-10ﾟC over many parts of Northwest and adjoining Central India for next few days
27 Nov, 2022
There are two cyclonic circulations that lies over Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
27 Nov, 2022
A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.
27 Nov, 2022
Moderate rainfall over Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during next 4-5 days.
27 Nov, 2022
