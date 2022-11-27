The weather agency had alerted that Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over East Rajasthan during next 2 days.

27 Nov, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

IMD has predicted minimum temperatures to remain in the range of 8-10ﾟC over many parts of Northwest and adjoining Central India for next few days

There are two cyclonic circulations that lies over Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

Moderate rainfall over Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during next 4-5 days.

