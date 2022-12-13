Cold Wave Condition

Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Uttarakhand during next 2 days.

13 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Rainfall warning

Heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over south peninsular India and reduce after today

13 Dec, 2022

Cyclonic circulation

The IMD has informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over Kerala and neighbourhood and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels.

13 Dec, 2022

Sea warning

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph very likely to occur over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea

13 Dec, 2022

Moderate to heavy rainfall

Moderate to heavy rainfall likely to prevail over Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep on 12 and 13 December

13 Dec, 2022

