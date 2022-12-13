Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Uttarakhand during next 2 days.
13 Dec, 2022
Heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over south peninsular India and reduce after today
13 Dec, 2022
The IMD has informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over Kerala and neighbourhood and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels.
13 Dec, 2022
Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph very likely to occur over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea
13 Dec, 2022
Moderate to heavy rainfall likely to prevail over Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep on 12 and 13 December
13 Dec, 2022
