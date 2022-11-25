IMD predicted cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are predicted over East Rajasthan during the next 3 days.
25 Nov, 2022
Few places will likely to witness temperature between 8-10 degrees
25 Nov, 2022
According to IMD, Delhi recorded coldest temperature on Friday since November 2022
25 Nov, 2022
Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Andhra Pradesh during next 4-5 days.
25 Nov, 2022
Another cyclonic circulation lies over north & adjoining south Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels
25 Nov, 2022
