Low pressure area is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a cyclonic storm
05 Dec, 2022
The cyclone to reach southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast by December 8 morning.
05 Dec, 2022
Light or moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rain very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands
05 Dec, 2022
Enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to commence over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
05 Dec, 2022
Enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to commence over south Andhra Pradesh from December 7 midnight.
05 Dec, 2022
