Low pressure area is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a cyclonic storm

05 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Cyclone ‘Mandous’ Over These Areas By December 8

The cyclone to reach southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast by December 8 morning.

05 Dec, 2022

Moderate Rainfall

Light or moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rain very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands

05 Dec, 2022

Enhanced rainfall

Enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to commence over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

05 Dec, 2022

Rainfall in Andhra Pradesh

Enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to commence over south Andhra Pradesh from December 7 midnight.

05 Dec, 2022

