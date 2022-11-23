IMD on Wednesday predicted that a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Andaman Sea during next 48 hours

IMD on Wednesday predicted that a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Andaman Sea during next 48 hours

23 Nov, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Heavy rainfall predicted over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining Rayalaseema

Heavy rainfall predicted over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining Rayalaseema

23 Nov, 2022

Moderate rainfall at few places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 23 November

Moderate rainfall at few places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 23 November

23 Nov, 2022

No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.

No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.

23 Nov, 2022

A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Andaman Sea during next 48 hours

A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Andaman Sea during next 48 hours

23 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kriti Sanon Takes Chic Fashion to Next Level With Stripped Bralette, Skirt And Oversized Shirt

 Find Out More