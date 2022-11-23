IMD on Wednesday predicted that a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Andaman Sea during next 48 hours
23 Nov, 2022
Heavy rainfall predicted over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining Rayalaseema
23 Nov, 2022
Moderate rainfall at few places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 23 November
23 Nov, 2022
No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.
23 Nov, 2022
A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Andaman Sea during next 48 hours
23 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!