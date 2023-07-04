Heavy rain alert issued for several districts of Maharashtra till July 8
04 Jul, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD issues Rain Alert for several districts of Kerala till July 8
IMD predicts rainfall over north Maharashtra till July 6
Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal will receive heavy downpour till July 8
Several districts of Karnataka are likely to receive rainfall till July 8
Andhra Pradesh is also likely to receive rainfall till July
Intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over south Peninsular India till July 6
In the western region, IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Goa
The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for six districts of Kerala and Karnataka.
For Gujarat, the IMD has issued a 'red alert' for three districts - Amreli, Gir Somnath, and Valsad
