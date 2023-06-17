Check Heatwave Alert Today
17 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD predicted severe heatwave for Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra, UP, Bihar, MP, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.
IMD has also issued red alert for Bihar due to prevailing heatwave conditions.
Heatwave conditions will prevail in Vidarbha and Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, said IMD.
IMD said Bengal, Jharkhand will witness scorching temperature during next 3 days.
Heatwave will continue in West Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema during next 24 hours.
Warm night conditions are expected to prevail in Vidarbha, East Uttar Pradesh on 17th June.
Similar conditions are expected in East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh on June 17 and 18.
