Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted For These States
12 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for several states in Central and North India till February 14.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for extremely heavy rainfall in these states.
The weather office has predicted rainfall for Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand during February 12-13.
The weather office said Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh will witness heavy rains on February 12.
Bihar and West Bengal will witness heavy rains on February 13 and 14.
Rainfall is expected over Odisha on February 12, 15 and 16.
Uttar Pradesh will also witness heavy rains from February 12 -14.
The weather office has predicted a rise of 3-5 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures in some states during next two days.
Delhi has recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average.
The IMD had predicted light isolated rainfall over Telangana on 10th and 11th February.
Check IMD website for all latest updates related to rain.
