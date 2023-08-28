IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Likely In These States (Photo: Unsplash)
28 Aug, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Subdued rainfall activity likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days, the IMD said. (Photo: Pixabay)
Delhi may experience light rainfall in the next few days, the weather department said. (Photo: Pixabay)
Thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is expected in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on August 29. (Photo: Unsplash)
Heavy rainfall is also predicted over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. (Photo: Unsplash)
Parts of Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will receive heavy rainfall from August 28 to August 31. (Photo: Pixabay)
Various regions in Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Karnataka, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms. (Photo: Pixabay)
Several areas in Assam and Meghalaya are expected to receive heavy to heavy rainfall from August 28 to August 31. (Photo: Pixabay)
According to the IMD, there is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall to fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning, with isolated heavy rainfall activity over the region during the next five days. (Photo: Unsplash)
Warm and sunny weather is expected in Kolkata during the next few days. (Photo: Pixabay)