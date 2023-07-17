IMD Predicts Heavy Rains For These States
17 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD predicted heavy rain for Himachal, Uttarakhand, MP, Odisha, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh.
IMD said Maharashtra, Andhra, Telangana, and Kerala to witness heavy rains till July 20.
Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to get heavy rains on July 18 and 19, IMD said.
IMD had issued orange alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand for 16 and 17 July.
Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad will receive rainfall on July 20.
Goa and Konkan areas are also expected to witness heavy rainfall.
