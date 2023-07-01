Check Rain Forecast Today
01 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD predicted heavy rains for Karnataka, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra.
IMD said heavy rains will lash several states from July 2, 2023.
IMD predicted cloudy sky with light rain foe Delhi from July 1 to 4.
Kerala and Karnataka are likely to witness widespread rainfall during the next five days.
Heavy rains are likely over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on July 3 and 4.
Tamil Nadu will also witness heavy rainfall on July 3 and 4.
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat in last 24 hours.
NDRF teams were deployed in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari.
