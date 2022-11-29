IMD predicted heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on 29 November

A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours

29 Nov, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Moderate Rainfall

IMD on Tuesday predicted moderate rainfall is very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during next 4-5 days.

29 Nov, 2022

Rainfall Predictions

The IMD informed that due to easterly wave, moderate rainfall is very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during next 4-5 days.

29 Nov, 2022

IMD Predicts Rainfall

The IMD said that heavy rain is likely to occur in Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Theni and Dindigul districts in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

29 Nov, 2022

Minimum temperature forecast

No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over most parts of the country during next 4 days, the IMD predicted.

29 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Launch in February: Check Expected Features

 Find Out More