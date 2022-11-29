A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours
29 Nov, 2022
IMD on Tuesday predicted moderate rainfall is very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during next 4-5 days.
29 Nov, 2022
The IMD informed that due to easterly wave, moderate rainfall is very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during next 4-5 days.
29 Nov, 2022
The IMD said that heavy rain is likely to occur in Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Theni and Dindigul districts in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.
29 Nov, 2022
No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over most parts of the country during next 4 days, the IMD predicted.
29 Nov, 2022
