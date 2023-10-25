Check IMD Weather Update Today
25 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Due to Cyclone Hamoon, IMD predicted heavy rains for several states till October 26.
As per IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in Mizoram and Tripura till October 26.
The weather department predicted heavy rainfall for Nagaland and Manipur till October 26.
IMD predicted heavy rains for Arunachal Pradesh on Oct 25 and 26.
The IMD said the landfall process of severe cyclone 'Hamoon' has commenced and will eventually weaken into a cyclonic storm.
The weather office has asked fishermen not to venture into sea in Odisha, West Bengal, Bangladesh and Myanmar due to cyclonic storm.
Due to cyclone Hamoon, the weather department issued rainfall warning for Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, South Assam and Meghalaya.
IMD has predicted heavy rains for Kerala and issued yellow alert for Palakkad, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.
The weather office has predicted thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for Kerala.
