Max temperature is likely to be 39°C-41°C and about 2°C-4°C above normal in Tamil Nadu

06 Jun, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Max temperature is likely to be 39°C-41°C and about 2°C-4°C above normal in Puducherry

IMD issued an Orange Alert for severe heatwave in West Bengal till June 10

IMD issued an Orange Alert for severe heatwave in Jharkhand, and Bihar till 10 June

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail ins interior Tamil Nadu during the next two days.

Heat wave conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Andhra Pradesh

Severe heat wave conditions very likely to continue in some pockets over Bihar during 6 to 10 June.

Severe heatwave conditions will remain over east Uttar Pradesh during 7 to 10 June

Heatwave conditions will remain over West UP during 8-10 June.

Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely to prevail over Kerala

