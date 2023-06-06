Max temperature is likely to be 39°C-41°C and about 2°C-4°C above normal in Tamil Nadu
Max temperature is likely to be 39°C-41°C and about 2°C-4°C above normal in Puducherry
IMD issued an Orange Alert for severe heatwave in West Bengal till June 10
IMD issued an Orange Alert for severe heatwave in Jharkhand, and Bihar till 10 June
Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail ins interior Tamil Nadu during the next two days.
Heat wave conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Andhra Pradesh
Severe heat wave conditions very likely to continue in some pockets over Bihar during 6 to 10 June.
Severe heatwave conditions will remain over east Uttar Pradesh during 7 to 10 June
Heatwave conditions will remain over West UP during 8-10 June.
Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely to prevail over Kerala
