IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in national capital Delhi.
31 May, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Rainfall will continue over Northwest India during next 2 days
Yellow alert in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
Hailstorm very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 31st May and Uttarakhand during 31 May and 1 June.
Thundersquall or Gusty Wind speed 60-70 kmph very likely over Uttarakhand on 31 May–2 June.
Heavy rainfall very likely over J&K, HP and, Uttarakhand today, on 31 May
Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep
Rainfall activity will prevail over Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh during next 5 days.
No significant weather change is likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.
Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka
