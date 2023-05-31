IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in national capital Delhi.

Rainfall will continue over Northwest India during next 2 days

Yellow alert in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Hailstorm very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 31st May and Uttarakhand during 31 May and 1 June.

Thundersquall or Gusty Wind speed 60-70 kmph very likely over Uttarakhand on 31 May–2 June.

Heavy rainfall very likely over J&K, HP and, Uttarakhand today, on 31 May

Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep

Rainfall activity will prevail over Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh during next 5 days.

No significant weather change is likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka

