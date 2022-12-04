The IMD said that a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea by 5 December.
04 Dec, 2022
Moderate to heavy rainfall predicted over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 4-6 December
04 Dec, 2022
Enhanced rainfall activity is likely to commence over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and South coast Andhra Pradesh from 7 December mid-night.
04 Dec, 2022
Very heavy rainfall is likely over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and, south Andhra Pradesh on 8 December.
04 Dec, 2022
For next 2-3 days, dense fog is very likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab
04 Dec, 2022
These States Heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep on 4 December
04 Dec, 2022
