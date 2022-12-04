Low Pressure Area

The IMD said that a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea by 5 December.

04 Dec, 2022

Heavy Rainfall

Moderate to heavy rainfall predicted over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 4-6 December

04 Dec, 2022

Rainfall Update

Enhanced rainfall activity is likely to commence over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and South coast Andhra Pradesh from 7 December mid-night.

04 Dec, 2022

Very Heavy Rainfall

Very heavy rainfall is likely over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and, south Andhra Pradesh on 8 December.

04 Dec, 2022

Dense Fog

For next 2-3 days, dense fog is very likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab

04 Dec, 2022

Heavy Rainfall in

These States Heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep on 4 December

04 Dec, 2022

