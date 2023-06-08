Heatwave conditions would prevail over certain parts of the country this week.
08 Jun, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely to prevail over Bihar between June 8 and 12
Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions to prevail in West Bengal from June 8 to 11
Heatwave conditions to prevail in Jharkhand from June 8 to 11.
Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Odisha during June 8-10
Heatwave over Telangana on June 8,9 and parts of Uttar Pradesh till June 11.
In North-West India, temperature likely to rise, temperatures can go up to 40-42°C
Heat wave conditions prevailing in East India, adjoining North-West India, East UP
Hailstorms could occur in isolated places in Uttarakhand on June 11 and 12
The western coast of India is slated to receive heavy rainfall over the weekend
