IMD informed that light to moderated rainfall is very likely to occur over south Peninsular India during next 5 days.

IMD informed that light to moderated rainfall is very likely to occur over south Peninsular India during next 5 days.

24 Nov, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

Minimum temperatures are below normal by 2-4ﾟC over many parts of Central India and over some parts of Northwest and East India

Minimum temperatures are below normal by 2-4ﾟC over many parts of Central India and over some parts of Northwest and East India

24 Nov, 2022

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh will witness minimum temperatures ranging between 8-10ﾟC

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh will witness minimum temperatures ranging between 8-10ﾟC

24 Nov, 2022

Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over many parts of Bihar and Jharkhand during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over many parts of Bihar and Jharkhand during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

24 Nov, 2022

Yesterday’s low pressure area over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood has become less marked

Yesterday’s low pressure area over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood has become less marked

24 Nov, 2022

A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours

A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours

24 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IND vs NZ 1st ODI: India's Predicted XI For The Series Opener

 Find Out More