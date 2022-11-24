IMD informed that light to moderated rainfall is very likely to occur over south Peninsular India during next 5 days.
Minimum temperatures are below normal by 2-4ﾟC over many parts of Central India and over some parts of Northwest and East India
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh will witness minimum temperatures ranging between 8-10ﾟC
Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over many parts of Bihar and Jharkhand during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.
Yesterday’s low pressure area over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood has become less marked
A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours
