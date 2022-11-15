Southeast Bay of Bengal

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, a Low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on 16 November

15 Nov, 2022

Victor Dasgupta

South Bay of Bengal

The low pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a Depression over central parts of South Bay of Bengal around 18 November

15 Nov, 2022

IMD prediction

A cyclonic circulation lies over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood and extends up to the middle tropospheric levels

15 Nov, 2022

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Widespread to heavy rainfalls very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 15 and 16 November

15 Nov, 2022

Sri Lanka

Adjoining Sri Lanka coast on 18 and 19 November and along Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coasts on 20 and 21 November

15 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: List of India's Youngest Self-made Billionaires

 Find Out More