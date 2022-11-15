Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, a Low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on 16 November
15 Nov, 2022
The low pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a Depression over central parts of South Bay of Bengal around 18 November
A cyclonic circulation lies over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood and extends up to the middle tropospheric levels
Widespread to heavy rainfalls very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 15 and 16 November
Adjoining Sri Lanka coast on 18 and 19 November and along Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coasts on 20 and 21 November
