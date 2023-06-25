Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfalls in These States
25 Jun, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD issued an Orange alert for Maharashtra's Raigad and Ratnagiri
Weather Department sounded a yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane
Yellow alert has also been sounded for Delhi and its adjoining areas
On Saturday, Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rainfall.
Water-logging at various places was reported in Mumbai, affecting vehicular movement on some roads
Light/moderate likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from June 25 to June 28
Southern states of India except Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate, during the next 5 days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over South Interior Karnataka
Widespread rainfall over Northeast and adjoining East India likely during next 5 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 25th
