Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfalls in These States

25 Jun, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

IMD issued an Orange alert for Maharashtra's Raigad and Ratnagiri

Weather Department sounded a yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane

Yellow alert has also been sounded for Delhi and its adjoining areas

On Saturday, Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rainfall.

Water-logging at various places was reported in Mumbai, affecting vehicular movement on some roads

Light/moderate likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from June 25 to June 28

Southern states of India except Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate, during the next 5 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over South Interior Karnataka

Widespread rainfall over Northeast and adjoining East India likely during next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 25th

